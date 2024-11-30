Cirelli scored a shorthanded goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.
Cirelli has been on a roll of late, notching eight goals in his last eight contests, although only one of those goals has come with the man advantage. The 27-year-old playmaker remains one of the most productive forwards in the Tampa Bay roster, notching 10 goals and 23 points in 22 contests in 2024-25.
