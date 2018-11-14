Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Scores versus Sabres
Cirelli scored Tampa Bay's lone goal Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to the Sabres.
It's Cirelli's third goal of the season and gives him six points in 18 games. The 21-year-old continues to log bottom-six minutes and rarely if ever, sees time on Tampa's power play. That said, Tuesday's marker gave Cirelli points in consecutive games for the first time this season.
