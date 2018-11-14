Cirelli scored Tampa Bay's lone goal Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to the Sabres.

It's Cirelli's third goal of the season and gives him six points in 18 games. The 21-year-old continues to log bottom-six minutes and rarely if ever, sees time on Tampa's power play. That said, Tuesday's marker gave Cirelli points in consecutive games for the first time this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories