Cirelli scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders in Game 6.

Thursday was a roller coaster of a game for Cirelli, who was briefly knocked out of the game in the second period with a knee injury. It didn't end up being too severe -- the center returned in the third period. Cirelli then blasted a one-timer past Semyon Varlamov in overtime to send the Lightning to the Stanley Cup Final. That goal was Cirelli's third of the playoffs, to go with three helpers, 30 shots on goal and 67 hits in 19 contests.