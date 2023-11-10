Cirelli scored a power-play goal and added an assist Thursday in a 5-3 loss to Chicago.

He put the Bolts up 1-0 just 3:20 into the first when he scored on a one-timer from the high slot. It was Cirelli's second goal of the season and first since Oct. 15. Big things were projected for the pivot this season, but his defense-first focus has kept his offense low. The 26-year-old has just seven points and 20 shots in 14 games. With 366 games under his belt, Cirelli may be who he has been so far, unless a late 20s breakout comes in a few seasons.