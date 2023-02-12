Cirelli scored twice and added an assist in a 3-1 win over Dallas on Saturday.

The first snipe came on a breakaway after Brandon Hagel sprung him with a nifty pass past Stars' defender Esa Lindell. Cirelli then scored on a deflection in the slot with 44 seconds left to put the Bolts up 2-1. He then returned the favor and helped set up Hagel for an empty netter to seal the game. Cirelli has struggled to put up offense since his return from injury, but this is his second straight multi-point game. It could be a harbinger of good things to come for fantasy managers.