Cirelli (upper body) is expected to play Thursday versus the Flames, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.
Cirelli missed a game with an upper-body injury, but it appears this injury was a short-term issue. The 27-year-old has 24 points over 25 contests and will return to his usual second-line role.
