Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Sets up goal in rout
Cirelli had an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Senators.
The 21-year-old notched his second consecutive game with a point, and now has six points in his last 10 games. Even though Cirelli has averaged just 20 second of power-play time this campaign, he still has a respectable 27 points in 66 games. The Canadian could continue to be a solid fantasy asset for years to come.
