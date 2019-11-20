Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Shoots and scores
Cirelli scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to St. Louis.
Cirelli's third goal of the season opened the scoring Tuesday, but the defending champs would wind up scoring three shorthanded goals in this one to come away with the win. On top of the goal, Cirelli registered two shots on net, dished out four hits and also blocked a shot. Through 17 games, he's found the scoresheet 10 times, including three times with the man advantage and is averaging a career-high in ice time.
