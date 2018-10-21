Cirelli led all Lightning players with 2:16 shorthanded action in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

He may not be putting up huge points yet, but Cirelli is showing his high level of two-way talent. It's rare for a rookie to be given this level of responsibility. His fantasy future may lie in the future, though. Cirelli's focus on the PK may prevent him from taking advantage of his offensive talents, at least in the short term.