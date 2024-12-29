Cirelli scored a goal and added an assist, both while shorthanded, in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

Cirelli now has four shorthanded points in 2024-25, his most in a single season since 2018-19. The 27-year-old center set up Ryan McDonagh's goal in the first period before adding one of his own in the second. Cirelli continues to march toward a career year -- he now has 14 goals, 32 points, 63 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating through 32 appearances this year.