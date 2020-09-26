Cirelli produced an assist and a game-high 10 hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 4.

Cirelli picked up the secondary helper on Alex Killorn's third-period tally. Outside of that one contribution on the scoresheet, Cirelli was a physical force. His 10 hits were three more than Blake Coleman's second-place total for the game. Through 23 outings, Cirelli has produced three goals, six assists, 91 hits and a minus-4 rating.