Cirelli (shoulder) signed an eight-year, $50 million contract extension with the Lightning on Wednesday.

Cirelli drew into 76 regular-season games in 2021-22, picking up 17 goals and 43 points before adding eight points through 23 playoff contests. The 24-year-old pivot should continue to post 15-plus goals and around 45 points on a yearly basis for most, if not all of the duration of his new contract.