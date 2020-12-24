Cirelli signed a three-year, $14.4 million contract with the Lightning on Thursday.
Cirelli has grown into a fantastic two-way player for Tampa Bay over the past two campaigns, posting 35 goals, 48 assists and a plus-53 rating in 150 games while playing an instrumental role on the Lightning's penalty-killing unit. He's expected to center the Bolts' second line in 2020-21, and should only continue to improve from an offensive standpoint, making him worth a look in the later rounds of fantasy drafts as a bench option.
