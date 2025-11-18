Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Slated to play versus New Jersey
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cirelli (upper body) is expected to be available for Tuesday's home contest against the Devils, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
Cirelli last suited up Nov. 6 in Vegas but is set to return to game action Tuesday. The left-shot center should resume his usual duties on the second line while seeing time with the man advantage.
More News
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Remains out Sunday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Won't play Saturday•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Lights lamp in win•