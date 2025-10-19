Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Snipes on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cirelli scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Cirelli was parked in the slot when Jake Guentzel found him. The goal put the Bolts up 2-1 late in the first period. Cirelli has three goals and one assist in his last four games; this was his first power-play marker.
