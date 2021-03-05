Cirelli scored a short-handed goal n two shots and added five hits Thursday in a 3-2 overtime win versus Chicago.

Cirelli got his stick on a long Jan Rutta one-timer just 64 seconds into the third period to pull the Lightning to within 2-1. Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos knotted the score just under two minutes later and the Lightning went on to win it in the extra session. Cirelli's shorty game him six goals and 13 points in 15 games.