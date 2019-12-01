Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Star rising
Cirelli picked up an assist Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
The rising star has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his past eight games. And he's on pace for a 60-point season. Cirelli is smart and talented, and his two-way game is a little like that Toews guy in Chicago. He's stash worthy in keeper formats and more than playable in every other format.
