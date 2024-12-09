Cirelli appeared to suffer an injury after taking a hard hit in the first period of Sunday's win over the Canucks, and he didn't play in the final two periods, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.
The extent of Cirelli's injury isn't yet clear, and head coach Jon Cooper didn't have an update on the 27-year-old's status after the game. Cirelli is slated to be evaluated further Monday, and his availability for Tuesday's road game against Edmonton remains to be seen.
