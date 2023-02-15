Cirelli scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Cirelli tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period. The 25-year-old has three goals and three helpers over his last three games, a sudden burst of offense compared to the five-game drought that preceded it. The forward has six tallies, 11 helpers, 66 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 30 contests overall.