Cirelli (lower body) remains day-to-day leading into Wednesday's clash with the Devils, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Cirelli missed the first game of the Lightning's back-to-back and is in doubt for the second as well. With Patrick Maroon (undisclosed) as dealing with an injury, the club may need to promote a player from AHL Syracuse in order to field a full roster versus New Jersey. The most likely candidate for a promotion appears to be Cory Conacher, who racked up three goals and three helpers in seven games for the Crunch.