Cirelli remains unsigned and the Lightning are about $2 million over the $81.5 million salary cap heading into the 2020-21 season.
The Bolts need to move a couple players to get cap compliance and Cirelli, their number two pivot, under contract. He's one of the team's most important players and is developing a reputation as a Patrice Bergeron in the making. Camp will open just after New Year's so the clock is ticking on negotiations.
