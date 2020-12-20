Cirelli remains unsigned and the Lightning are about $2 million over the $81.5 million salary cap heading into the 2020-21 season.

The Bolts need to move a couple players to get cap compliance and Cirelli, their number two pivot, under contract. He's one of the team's most important players and is developing a reputation as a Patrice Bergeron in the making. Camp will open just after New Year's so the clock is ticking on negotiations.