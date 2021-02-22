Cirelli (upper body) will not suit up for Monday's tilt with Carolina.
Cirelli will miss his fourth straight game after a week-to-week diagnosis on his upper-body injury. The 23-year-old forward has four goals and 10 points in 12 games this season. In his place, Alex Barre-Boulet will make his NHL debut.
