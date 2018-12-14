Cirelli scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

The goal was a shortie. He has quietly rung up a four-game, six-point scoring streak that includes five goals -- at least one in each of the four games. Cirelli's name was murmured in the Calder preview before the season's start, but it's has taken him a while to get up to speed. Get him now. Cirelli is going to be very, very good.