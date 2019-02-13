Cirelli's second period goal proved to be the game-winner in a 6-3 victory over the Flames on Tuesday.

Cirelli is up to 11 goals and 22 points in 57 games for the Lightning this season, with four of those goals coming shorthanded. Over his last 10 appearances, he has two goals and two assists, but he plays a vital role as the third-line center on the league's top team. He's worth paying attention to in deeper formats.