Cirelli scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Cirelli got the Lightning on the board late in the second period, but they didn't cash in on that momentum in the final frame. He's picked up two points over four games since returning from a hand injury that cost him one contest. On the year, Cirelli has three tallies, nine points, 32 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 21 outings. He plays in a second-line role, but his offense is limited enough to only make him an option in deeper fantasy formats.