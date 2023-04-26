Cirelli has three points (one goal, two assists) in four playoff games this season.

While he was held off the scoresheet in Tampa's Game 4 loss on Monday, Cirelli and his linemates Alex Killorn and Brandon Hagel were all over the ice. Killorn scored twice and Hagel picked up an assist. Cirelli carries most of the heavy checking load to shutdown Auston Matthews, but he couldn't stop AM34 in the third period Monday when the Leafs' star led a comeback with two goals. Cirelli will likely be tapped to try to slow Matthews down in Game 5 on Thursday and that effort could suppress his offense.