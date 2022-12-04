Cirelli (shoulder) had two assists in his season debut Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
He played 12:45. Cirelli returned on the third line and his presence immediately created a balance across the Bolts' lines that they haven't had this season. Expect him to be eased into ice time and responsibility as he gets up to speed after offseason shoulder surgery.
