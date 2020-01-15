Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Two helpers against Kings
Cirelli picked up two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.
His second helper was the biggest, as Cirelli's faceoff win in the Kings zone with less than 90 seconds left in regulation went back to Nikita Kucherov in the high slot for a game-tying rocket into the top corner behind Jonathan Quick. Cirelli hadn't found the scoresheet in six straight games coming into Tuesday, but on the season he still has a solid nine goals and 29 points through 45 contests.
