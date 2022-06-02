Cirelli picked up two assists in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Cirelli assisted on both of Tampa Bay's goals in the contests giving him three helpers in his last two games following a four-game scoring drought. The 24-year-old center has had a quiet postseason offensively with just one goal and three assists but he's provided a physical presence with 46 hits and 15 blocked shots. Cirelli should continue to play an extended role for the Bolts while Brayden Point (leg) remains sidelined.