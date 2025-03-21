Cirelli had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 shootout win over the Stars on Thursday.

Cirelli backhanded a rebound in front of the net past Casey DeSmith's glove in the second period to make the score 2-0. He has four points, including three goals, and nine shots in his last three games. Cirelli is within one point of the 50-point mark, and he's accomplished it in 66 games. He's below a 60-point pace, but a touch of luck might take him over the top.