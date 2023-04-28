Cirelli scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over Toronto in Game 5.
Cirelli punched in a rebound at the top of the goal crease 26 seconds after Morgan Rielly had opened the scoring in the first period. It was his third goal and fifth point (three goals, two assists) in five postseason games.
