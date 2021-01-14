Cirelli finished with a goal, an assist, four shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Cirelli's one of the league's best two-way forwards, and his versatile skill set was on full display in this one. The highlight of his night was a first-period deflection that left goaltender Malcolm Subban with no chance on a puck that was originally on track to miss the net. Cirelli scored 44 points in 68 games last season but could easily improve his per-game scoring pace in 2021 while centering Tampa Bay's second line and No. 2 power-play unit.