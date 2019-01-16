Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Two points in last three games
Cirelli has two assists in his last three games.
Cirelli is a strong on-ice asset on a deep Tampa team. So far, his fantasy value is limited, but with his talent and smarts, Cirelli will be a solid fantasy asset in the future.
