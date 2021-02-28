Cirelli had a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win over the Stars on Saturday.
Cirelli had missed six games with an upper-body injury and returned with a bang. His goal was a shortie off a lead pass from Steven Stamkos. Cirelli is developing into another Patrice Bergeron. Get him active again. Now.
