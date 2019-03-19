Cirelli scored a shorthanded goal and added a helper in Monday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

The assist came first, as Cirelli set up Victor Hedman for the go-ahead goal early in the third period. Cirelli then added the first of two empty-netters to cap the victory that secured the Presidents' Trophy for the Lightning. Cirelli has 15 goals and 18 assists in 73 games this season, and has earned eight points in his last nine games. The 21-year-old plays as the third-line center and has made himself invaluable to the Lightning in that capacity, with enough point production to earn him fantasy attention in deeper formats.