Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Unavailable against Rangers
Cirelli (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's road game against the Rangers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
The news is unsurprising, as Cirelli was officially deemed a game-time call but coach Jon Cooper wasn't optimistic about his chances. Cirelli's absence will allow Carter Verhaeghe to bump into the lineup. Either he or Cedric Paquette will take Cirelli's spot on the third line.
