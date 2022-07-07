Cirelli (shoulder) underwent surgery Tuesday to repair the AC joint sprain he suffered during the playoffs, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Cirelli remains without a clear timeline to return, making his status for September's training camp uncertain. Once the center is cleared to play, he'll likely slot into a second-line role, but fantasy managers should account for the possibility that he'll miss time early in the year as he finishes his recovery.
