Cirelli (lower body) will miss Thursday's clash with Edmonton.

Cirelli logged just 6:00 of ice time versus the Penguins on Tuesday before sustaining his lower-body injury. The Lightning will need several forwards to step up against the Oilers, as they will also be without Steven Stamkos (lower body) or Nikita Kucherov (lower body). Alexander Volkov and Mathieu Joseph were both recalled from AHL Syracuse and should see minutes Thursday.