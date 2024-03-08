Duclair and a seventh-round pick in 2025 were traded from the Sharks to the Lightning on Thursday in exchange for Jack Thompson and a third-round pick in 2024.

Duclair had an unimpressive first half of the campaign, but he's bounced back with 10 points over 10 contests since the start of February. The move gives the Lightning a boost to their middle six and power play, especially given Duclair's speed and scoring ability. The 28-year-old may be available to play Saturday versus the Flyers.