Lightning's Anthony Greco: Recalled and traded Thursday
Greco was promoted from AHL Springfield on Thursday, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports, before being flipped to Tampa Bay for Danick Martel.
By calling Greco up from the minors first, the Lightning will be able to bolster their forward ranks for Thursday's matchup with Vegas. The center's call-up will likely be temporary and he figures to be shipped back down to AHL Syracuse soon.
