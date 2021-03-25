Morand was traded from the Ducks to the Lightning in exchange for Alexander Volkov on Wednesday.

The Lightning also gained a seventh-round pick in 2023 in the deal. Morand, 22, has a goal and five assists in 21 games for AHL San Diego this year. The Quebec native is expected to report to AHL Syracuse, although he may need to complete a quarantine before joining his new squad. A second-round pick from 2017, Morand probably won't compete for a roster spot with the big club for another couple of years.