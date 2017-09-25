Lightning's Anton Stralman: Aiming for Tuesday return
Stralman (undisclosed) practiced for the second consecutive day Monday and hopes to play in Tuesday's preseason contest against Florida, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Swede has been dealing with the injury since the start of training camp and it has kept him out of each of the Bolts' four preseason games up to this point. With three more games left on the preseason slate before Opening Night on Oct. 6, Stralman is shooting for playing in two of the three contests. The organization will issue a further update on Stralman's status ahead of Tuesday's puck-drop.
