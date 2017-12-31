Lightning's Anton Stralman: Back in action Sunday

Stralman (upper body) will return to the lineup for Sunday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Stralman's status wasn't decided until warmups, but he'll be out there with Slater Koekkoek and Andrej Suster both looking on from the press box. The former has been spectacular defensively this season, as he boasts a plus-24 rating to complement 11 points in 35 games.