Lightning's Anton Stralman: Back in action Tuesday

Stralman (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday night's preseason matchup with the Panthers, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After taking it easy for the first half of the preseason, Stralman will suit up for his first game action of the campaign. With Victor Hedman getting a breather Tuesday night, per Smith, expect Stralman to share the ice with either Dan Girardi or Braydon Coburn.