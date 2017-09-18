Play

Lightning's Anton Stralman: Back on ice, but not practicing

Stralman (undisclosed) did not participate in team practice Sunday but was back on the ice with trainers, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

Coach Jon Cooper said Stralman should be rejoining practice in a few days: "The encouraging part is he's back on the ice." Stralman had not skated the first two days of practice, so this is an encouraging sign.

