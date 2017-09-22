Lightning's Anton Stralman: Cleared for contact
Stralman (undisclosed) apparently has been cleared for contact, but he skated with the group of players that won't play in Friday's exhibition match against the visiting Predators, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's a clear sign of progress for Stralman, as he's swapped his no-contact jersey for a regular one emblazoned with a bolt. The 31-year-old blueliner's production has declined for two straight seasons -- down to 17 points (five goals, 17 assists) last year, so suffice it to say he can't afford to have injuries besetting him for a sustained period of time.
