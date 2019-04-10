Lightning's Anton Stralman: Could play in opening playoff round
Stralman (lower body) is still in consideration for action during the conference quarterfinals against the Blue Jackets, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
It's already been determined that Stralman will miss Game 1 on Wednesday, but the defenseman rounding out his fifth year with the Bolts reportedly skated on his own ahead of the playoff opener. Once healthy, Stralman -- who fashioned two goals and 15 points over 47 regular-season games -- could be a sneaky option in playoff pools since the Bolts are the odds-on favorites to win the Stanley Cup.
More News
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: May have had injury setback•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Hops in front of three shots•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Draws back into lineup•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Hoping to return soon•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Out until April•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...