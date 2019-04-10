Lightning's Anton Stralman: Could play in opening playoff round

Stralman (lower body) is still in consideration for action during the conference quarterfinals against the Blue Jackets, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

It's already been determined that Stralman will miss Game 1 on Wednesday, but the defenseman rounding out his fifth year with the Bolts reportedly skated on his own ahead of the playoff opener. Once healthy, Stralman -- who fashioned two goals and 15 points over 47 regular-season games -- could be a sneaky option in playoff pools since the Bolts are the odds-on favorites to win the Stanley Cup.