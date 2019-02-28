Lightning's Anton Stralman: Crushing previous year's pace
Stralman registered an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.
Stralman is limited by a third-pairing assignment and occasionally sits as a healthy scratch, but he can still be an effective offensive contributor in the right setting. Also, it took the Swede 80 games to reach 18 points last season, but he needs only one more goal or assist to hit that level through 43 contests in 2018-19.
