Lightning's Anton Stralman: Doubtful for Monday
Stralman (upper body) is unlikely to suit up in Nashville on Monday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Assuming he doesn't play, it will be the fifth straight game that Stralman has missed with the upper-body injury. After Monday, the Lightning start a five-game home stand on Wednesday.
More News
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Out yet again•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Sitting out another game•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Sidelined against Sabres•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Hoping to play on road trip•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Sidelined by upper-body injury Saturday•
-
Lightning's Anton Stralman: Trio of assists in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...