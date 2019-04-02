Lightning's Anton Stralman: Draws back into lineup

Stralman (lower body) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Stralman hasn't played in the last 12 games, but he'll finally return to the second pairing with Mikhail Sergachev. The 32-year-old blueliner has modest offensive upside with 17 points through 45 games this season, and he doesn't get power-play minutes.